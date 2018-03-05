Lauren Burnham Dazzles In Beaded Nude Gown On ‘The Bachelor’ Finale

Lauren Burnham’s wows on ‘The Bachelor’ finale in a plunging nude dress that fits her like a glove. Will she win Arie’s heart or get her heart broken?

We can’t wait to see Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s face when Lauren Burnham, 25, steps out for that finale rose ceremony. In ABC’s newly-released photos, Lauren is wearing a beaded nude gown with a plunging neckline. The gown is so intricately detailed. The top half of her dress features white and beige beading. The bottom half is nude with white fringe detailing. Will this be the look Lauren gets engaged in?

Lauren’s long blonde hair is styled in loose waves. She’s rocking big lashes and a pink lip. Her Bachelor finale look is totally different from fellow finalist Becca Kufrin’s look. Becca, 27, wows in a strapless lace dress. The Bachelor finale will take place in the beautiful country of Peru. One of the girls is going to be left heartbroken in what is being dubbed the “most dramatic Bachelor finale ever.” Now, Chris Harrison, 46, always says this, but he might actually mean it this time. Arie, 36, reportedly dumped the winner after the finale and has started dating the runner-up. That should make for a very interesting After the Final Rose.

The Bachelor season 22 finale will air March 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC. The episode will be two hours, followed by a one-hour After the Final Rose special. But that’s not all. There will be an additional two-hour live special on March 6 at 8 p.m. Arie, Becca, and Lauren will all be together to talk about the season and the dramatic finale. Special guests will include season 22 fan faves Bekah M., Kendall, Seinne, and Tia. Arie recently faced these girls during the Women Tell All, but they’re not done with him yet! The new Bachelorette will also be revealed!