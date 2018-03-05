Josiah Duggar Engaged: ‘Counting On’ Star Reveals Sweet Details Of Proposal To Lauren Swanson

Wedding bells will soon be ringing AGAIN for the Duggar fam! Josiah Duggar is officially engaged, and how he proposed is SO romantic! See her gorgeous ring here.

Another Duggar kid is about to walk down the aisle! Josiah Duggar, 21, announced on March 5 that he is engaged, and he and his fiancée, Lauren Swanson, celebrated by posting a sweet selfie together on Instagram. Even cuter though was his adorable caption. Despite only starting their courtship on Jan. 23, these two are clearly head-over-heels in love! Click here to see pics from the Duggar’s reality show, Counting On.

“I feel like the most blessed guy on earth 🌎… Lauren said YES!” Josiah gushed on social media. “God definitely opened our eyes in his perfect timing to show us how we complete each other. The more time I spend with Lauren the more I realize how I can’t live without her. There’s no one else I’d rather spend my days and grow old with! #engaged #weddingplanningbegins.” How sweet is THAT? Opening up about the engagement to US Weekly, Lauren echoed similar sentiments. “I’m really excited to be getting married to Josiah,” she said. “Everything about the engagement was such a special moment for me. I’m especially looking forward to spending the rest of my life with him!”

But just how did Josiah pop the question? Turns out, it was beyond adorable! “This is an exciting, big step in our lives, and the whole thing was very meaningful,” the Counting On star explained. “The place where I proposed to Lauren is the exact spot where her parents were engaged. There’s a lot of family history on this property, making it a special place for Lauren.” Aw — how thoughtful!

The newly-engaged couple had been friends for years before they officially began courting earlier this year. “It’s going to be neat to see two great families come together in this union,” Josiah told the mag. “It’ll take a lot of planning since we have big families on both sides, but we’re very excited to get started and so thankful for how God has brought our lives together.”

Looks like everything happens for a reason! Back in 2015, Josiah began courting Marjorie Jackson, but the two ended their courtship after just four months. Seems like Josiah definitely got it right with Lauren though — we can’t wait to watch their wedding plans unfold on Counting On!