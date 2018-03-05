Age is just a number for Halle, who looked incredibly amazing at the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars party on March 4. See her best leggy moments right here!

Halle Berry is basically aging backwards! The 51-year-old is super fit, (she just posted a crazy hot pic of her practicing yoga!) and stays healthy from the inside out! Her skin was absolutely glowing at the Vanity Fair party celebrating the 2018 Academy Awards. Wow. We have no words on how beautiful she is every time she hits the red carpet. She showed off her long and lean legs in a long sleeved Zuhair Murad creation. It was slit almost up to her waist, and her legs looked even longer thanks to nude, velvet strappy sandals. Halle just wore another sexy mini at the ICON MANN dinner on Feb. 27. Halle loves showing off her legs, and we love her mini dress moments! Keep them coming, Halle!

Halle has one of the most, if not THE most, famous Oscar dresses of all time. In fact, in our poll of the best Oscar dress EVER, Halle made it to the final round verses Beyonce. We’ll always remember that sheer Elie Saab dress from 2002, when she won her Oscar for Monster’s Ball. Do you think Halle had the best Oscars dress EVER? This year’s look was obviously very different — since she skipped the actual show, and only attended the after party, she went with a more casual, short look rather than a dramatic gown. She looks great in both! Her hair was styled sleek and straight, a big beauty trend at the 2018 Academy Awards.

HollywoodLifers, scroll through the gallery to see the Best Dressed at the 2018 Oscars!