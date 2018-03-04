Kim Kardashian ‘Heartbroken’ Over Ryan Seacrest Scandal: She ‘Can’t Believe Any Of It’

Kim Kardashian is feeling upset over the alleged sexual misconduct allegations against her friend Ryan Seacrest and is willing to support him all the way. Get EXCLUSIVE details here.

Kim Kardashian, 37, can’t stand hearing about the details of the alleged sexual misconduct claims against Ryan Seacrest, 43, by his former stylist and she’s not willing to doubt his innocence. “Kim is heartbroken over the horrible details of the sexual assault allegations about Ryan,” a source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.com. “Kim has known Ryan for years and gives him credit for much of her family’s success so it is hard for her to hear these bad things about him. Kim has always known Ryan to be professional, respectful and a total gentlemen and so she was shocked when she found out what was being said about him. It hurts Kim to hear these things and she can’t believe any of it. She has reached out to Ryan to offer her love and support during his challenging time.”

Kim isn’t the only one standing by Ryan during this trying time. Kelly Ripa and Jimmy Kimmel have both expressed support for Ryan since the claims came out and his girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, took to social media to post a sweet message of love for the Live With Kelly & Ryan host. Ryan has publicly denied the claims more than once and wants to put the while issue behind him.

Despite the denial and support, after the claims, there was a lot of controversy on whether or not Ryan should be allowed to be a part of the red carpet interviews at the 2018 Oscars on Mar. 4. It turns out the talented television personality is going to be a part of the festivities after all but not without a ton of pressure to look cool and collected as he deals with his tough issues behind the scenes.