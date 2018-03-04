Gal Gadot Brings The Glitz & Glamour To The 2018 Oscars Red Carpet In Silver Sequined Gown

Gal Gadot looks beautiful every second of her life but she really stepped it up for the 2018 Oscars! The ‘Wonder Woman’ actress stunned in a silver sequin gown. See her look!

Gal Gadot deserves an Oscar for her amazing red carpet look at the 90th Academy Awards. The Wonder Woman star arrived at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre looking nothing short of stunning in a sequined silver gown with a dropped fringe waist. She amped up the glitz factor by pairing the ensemble with a drop diamond necklace. She kept her hair simple by pulling it back, and rocked a deep red lip for a subtle pop of color. Obsessed!

While the Israeli actress and her superhero film were snubbed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year, she was still invited to the awards show to present an award. But her performance as Diana Prince still shouldn’t go unappreciated! While speaking in an exclusive video about her role in Justice League, Gal noted why her character was such a pivotal figure in the film. “One of the most beautiful qualities are the fact that she just cares for people in the most sincere way, so I made a point out of the importance of Diana being this glue to the team, that she would make each and every one of them, even if it’s in small moments, feel stronger and loved and capable.”

Even though the Academy didn’t recognize Wonder Woman, Gal was presented the #SeeHer award at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards. After she was announced as the award’s second honoree ever, a spokesperson for the award show explained why she deserved to be recognized. “Gadot broke through this year as a powerful voice advocating for women, not only on screen as the iconic Wonder Woman, but in life as well, using her platform to encourage those in the entertainment industry and beyond to strive for fairness and parity across genders.” Yes!

Gal wasn’t the only actress who stunned on the red carpet at the Academy Awards, though! Click through the gallery to see all of the best fashion moments form this year’s Oscars!