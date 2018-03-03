Elton John: The Real Reason He Stormed Off Stage During His Vegas Show, Claims Source

Elton John was caught storming off a stage and swearing at a concertgoer, but he had a reason for it! HL learned which ‘boundaries’ were overstepped. Get the details!

Look, but don’t touch! Sir Elton John, 70, was performing at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas on March 1 when he furiously yelled at a fan before storming off the stage. But we’ve learned what might have ticked him off. “It’s all about boundaries and respect,” a source close to the “Crocodile Rock” singer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Just because Elton is a public figure, and just because he invites fans up on stage with him doesn’t give them the license to manhandle him.”

While performing “Saturday Night’s Alright,” the singer invites fans onstage to dance along while he plays the piano. In a video obtained by TMZ, Elton became visibly annoyed when one guy kept getting too close to him during the performance of the track, appearing to ask for a high fives and trying to touch him. The music legend could also be seen mouthing “f**k off” to the fan in the moments leading to him leaving the stage. “For some reason the man was obsessed with touching Elton, despite being told to stop he kept reaching out to touch him, and that’s not OK, in addition to being more than a little creepy,” our insider continued. “Elton doesn’t like getting up close and personal with his fans at the best of times, let alone while he’s trying to perform a live concert in front of thousands.” HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Elton’s rep for comment.

Our source continued: “Elton loves performing, but there’s no doubt he’s beginning to feel the strain of the Vegas residency, he will definitely be happy when it’s over and finished and he can return to his regular schedule and life.” In September, the performer will kick off his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, a three-year global curtain call that will send him off into retirement. “My priorities are my husband, my children and my family. I’ve been touring since I was 17…I’ve had a good run,” he explained in a press conference on Jan. 24 about his decision to end his career following the 300-date tour. Hopefully concertgoers seeing him on his farewell tour will be more respectful! Thankfully, he has a ton of fans who support his decision to need some space while performing:

Elton John losing his shit at a fan trying to touch him is exactly the sort of thing I want him to be doing. — James (@james_1919) March 3, 2018

From my vantage point, @eltonofficial Elton John is one of the friendliest, most accessible Icons we've ever had… It's a shame people feel they have the liberties to abuse that access. — Tallulah~River (@Tallulah_River) March 3, 2018

Sir Elton John is not going to put up with your shit. Knock it off. #sireltonjohn #knockitoff — Susan Glandon (@Susan2grc) March 3, 2018