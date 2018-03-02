Keala Settle: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Greatest Showman’ Actress Performing At The Oscars

Keala Settle will be singing the Oscar-nominated anthem ‘This Is Me’ from ‘The Greatest Showman’ during the big night! Here are 5 things to know about her.

Keala Settle, 42, will be taking to the stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4, and we’ve rounded up five fast facts to help you get to know the actress and singer. Here’s everything you need to learn ahead of the huge show!

1. Keala is a Tony-nominated Broadway vet. She made her debut in 2011’s Priscilla, Queen of the Desert as Shirley and a member of the ensemble, then went on to star in Hands on a Hardbody, the revival of Les Misérables, and Waitress. For her role as Norma Valverde in Hands on a Hardbody, Keala was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

2. She was born in Hawaii. Keala is the oldest of five children, and her mom is of Māori descent from New Zealand, while her dad was born in Britain. She graduated Kahuku High School and later attended Southern Utah University.

3. She’s had some screen time, too. Keala had a small role on the TV series The Big C in 2011, then starred as Sharon in the 2015 movie Ricki and the Flash. Most notably, she plays Lettie Lutz, “The Bearded Lady,” in The Greatest Showman. You can stream the OST below, and see more photos from the movie here.

4. Keala will be performing the Oscar-nominated song “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman on Sunday. “This Is Me” was written for the original movie musical by dream team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land). The song is nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song, and took home the 2018 Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song.

5. Keala originally turned down the opportunity to sing “This Is Me.” “Three years ago my babies [Benj and Justin] called and asked me to sing a demo for a movie they were working on. I said no,” she revealed on Instagram Feb. 27. “They asked again. I said no. They asked again… I said fine. And I’m so glad I did. This is one of the greatest songs I’ve ever had the good fortune of wrapping my chords around. It is an important song.” Phew!