Andra Day: 5 Things To Know About The Singer/Songwriter Performing At The 2018 Oscars

Andra Day will be performing the Oscar-nominated song ‘Stand Up For Something’ with Common during the big award show! Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Andra Day, 33, will be taking to the stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4, and we’ve rounded up five fast facts to help you get to know the singer/songwriter. Here’s everything you need to learn ahead of the huge night!

1. Andra Day, AKA Cassandra Monique Batie, rose to fame in 2015. She released her debut album Cheers to the Fall that year, and it peaked at number 48 on the US Billboard 200 chart. It was also nominated for Best R&B Album at the 2016 Grammy Awards, and her single “Rise Up” was nominated for Best R&B Performance. Her music is typically categorized as soul, R&B, blues, disco and pop. You can listen to some of Andra’s most popular songs via Spotify below.

2. Part of her big break is attributed to when Stevie Wonder‘s wife saw her perform at a strip mall. Kai Millard Morris gave Stevie some of Andra’s music, and he connected her with some music industry professionals. Andra and Stevia appeared alongside each other in a 2016 Apple TV ad.

3. Andra was introduced to famous jazz vocalists as a tween. She credits Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and Dinah Washington as early influences.

4. She’ll be performing “Stand Up for Something” at the 2018 Academy Awards. Andra will be taking the stage with Common, who is nominated along with Diane Warren for Best Original Song. “Stand Up For Something” appears in the movie Marshall.

5. Andra has been nominated for numerous awards. While she didn’t win at the Grammys, Andra took home the Powerhouse honor at the 2016 Billboard Awards, and The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at the 2016 Soul Train Awards.