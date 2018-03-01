Tori Spelling’s Most Troubling & Shocking Scandals Of All-Time

Tori Spelling’s life and career have been touched by controversy and chaos, from fights with her famous parents, to her husband’s massive cheating scandal. Learn more about her biggest scandals here.

Back in her Beverly Hills 90210 days, Tori Spelling, now 44, was no stranger to drama. After all, 90210 was about rich kids having sex and fighting, which is precisely what the cast was doing at the same time. We’ve heard countless behind the scenes stories about what went down between the cast, and yet, it always still managers to get a little juicier. It’s no secret that Tori and former costar Shannen Doherty hated each other. Well, to be fair, things weren’t good between Shannen and anyone else in the cast, either.

At first, Tori had Shannen’s back, even when everyone else was against her. Shannen reportedly showed up to set hours late all the time, and even got in a physical altercation with costar Jennie Garth. Yikes. It all changed when Shannen threatened Tori on set after showing up late again. Shortly afterward, Shannen was fired. Then, there’s Tiffani Thiessen. Tori didn’t get along with this other 90210 costar, though her biggest beef was with Jennie. Things were okay between them for awhile, but they shockingly stopped being friends when Tori split from her husband, Charlie Shanian, in 2005 (more on that later). “It was a hard situation for everybody. We were close with Charlie…my best friend was Charlie’s roommate. It was hard,” Tiffani told Howard Stern at the time.

Tori did get along with a couple 90210 costars. She revealed that she and Jason Priestly once shockingly had a secret summer fling! Apparently, things ended before they filmed the next season, and there was no bad blood between them. She also had a romantic relationship with Brian Austin Green at one point, but it was much more serious. “I was a young girl, Brian and I were the youngest, we were 16 and I remember the first time I shook his hand, I had that … I fancied him,” she said on Tori Spelling: Celebrity Lie Detector in 2015. If you recall, Tori and Brian’s characters wound up getting married on the show!

Tori is the daughter of late high-powered TV producer Aaron Spelling, who created 90210 among other hit shows. Their relationship was rocky, to say the least. She only received an $800,000 inheritance after his passing. While that’s not exactly chump change, keep in mind that he had an estimated net worth of $600 million when he passed in 2006. Tori and her father reportedly stopped talking years before his death, but the details as to why are unclear. Tori’s mother, Candy Spelling, said that her inheritance was so relatively small because she had a tendency to shop til she dropped. Like, $60,000 in one outing sometimes!

Speaking of Candy…she and Tori do not get along. There are mother-daughter feuds, and then there are feuds! Candy, among other things, blamed Tori for her father’s death, saying that her not calling him made him sad enough to die. Needless to say, she and Tori did not speak for years. It took some time, but they’ve repaired — or at least bandaged — their broken relationship. They’re back in touch, and Candy has a relationship with her five grandkids. But boy, things were vicious for awhile.

Now romantically, Tori’s had some problems. Tori met her husband, Dean McDermott, on the set of a Hallmark movie called Mind Over Murder in 2006. They instantly fell in love. Slight problem: they were both married to other people, Charlie Shahnaian and Mary Jo Eustace, respectively. While Dean went home and ended his marriage immediately, Charlie says he didn’t find out about it until seeing a photo of Tori giving Dean a lap dance in a tabloid! They had only been married for 15 months and had a $1 million wedding.

Tori and Dean quickly eloped, starting 12 years of pure chaos. Like any couple, they had their ups and down. Except, their problems were lived out on reality TV. Two shows, in fact — Tori & Dean: Inn Love, and Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood. In 2013, it came out that Dean had been cheating on Tori with a 28-year-old woman named Emily Goodhand while working on Chopped Canada. They worked through it, but it’s still clear that there are trust issues, as seen on their reality show.

On March 1, 2018, it was revealed that police were reportedly called to Tori and Dean's home over reports that she was having a "nervous breakdown."