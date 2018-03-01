‘L&HH’ Lil Scrappy Gushes Over ‘Gorgeous’ Bambi Benson In Sweet B-Day Message — See Pic

Lil Scrappy could not stop gushing over his wife Bambi Benson in a sweet birthday Instagram post! Click below to read his full message to his wife!

Happy birthday, Bambi Benson, 34! In celebration of her big day, Bambi’s husband and fellow Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Lil Scrappy, 34, took to Instagram to write the sweetest birthday message. “Happy Cday to a real one, my backbone @adizthebam this gorgeous, lovely peace of woman, my wife,” Scrappy wrote. “I pray that God blesses you with any and everything you want and I hope he bless me to keep it hot for u, but I thank God u In my life as my wife, also we finna b litty in the city.” Time will tell what the two have in store for her birthday celebrations, and how they’ll get “litty in the city,” but judging by this post the two of them are still head over heels in love with each other. Check out his post below!

We reported earlier how the two of them were secretly married after reconciling amid rumors that he had cheated on her. The two tied the knot in Sep. 2017, and afterward Bambi admitted, “We actually weren’t trying to hide it. It was just something we were doing just for us.”

Recently, Lil Scappy called Bambi his “queen” and his “other half” in another gushy Instagram post. He just can’t hold back his love for her on social media! Click here to see more pics of Bambi!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Lil Scrappy’s birthday message? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.