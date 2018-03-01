Kendall Vs Kylie: Who Has Had The Hottest PDA Pics With Their Boyfriends? — See Photos

Between the Kardashian/Jenner fam, the PDA moments with their men are outrageous! But, what if it came down to Kendall and Kylie! — Which sister has had the hottest moments with their man?

Kendall, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20, may be sisters, but when it comes to their individual personalities, the stars are complete opposites. The two have even discussed their differences on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kylie’s even publicly admitted that if it weren’t for being sisters, she wouldn’t be friends with Kendall. Kylie revealed one instance where they’re not alike. “I let [Kendall] borrow whatever she wants,” Kylie once said in a promo for her E! show, Life of Kylie. “[Kendall] always comes through and is like, ‘I need an outfit please,’ and I’ll let her borrow whatever. And then I go over there, and I’m like, ‘Kendall, I need a pair of sweats to go home.’ And she’ll give me the most uncomfortable old underwear, the worst sweats you’ve ever seen, and anything that’s so bad and old and small. And I’m like, ‘You’re so mean.'” And, something else that’s different about the famous sisters? — Their love lives!

Both Kendall and Kylie are very different when it comes to PDA with their significant others. Kendall is usually more reserved than Kylie, rarely showing intimate moments with anyone she’s dated. Then, there’s Kylie — The makeup mogul doesn’t mind showing off a make-out session or an ass grab photo. She formerly posed for a half-naked photoshoot with her ex, Tyga, where she pressed her topless chest against his. However, when Kendall does show PDA, she doesn’t hold back. Inside the 2017 Met Gala Kendall and her ex, ASAP Rocky were all over each other. One snap from the annual event showed the rapper with his hands on her booty, as she was dressed in her nearly see-through gown.

So, you can see why it would be a tight race if you were to pit the sisters against one another in a battle for most PDA moments from their relationships. Lucky for you, we rounded up their most epic PDA photos — Kylie with Tyga; Kendall with Harry Styles and more! Therefore, check out our attached gallery of the Jenner girls with their exes to determine just who had the ultimate past PDA moments!