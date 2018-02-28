New Hope Club: 5 Things to Know About The Up-And-Coming British Pop-Rock Trio

New Hope Club is a super cute pop rock trio that hails from the United Kingdom, and you’re going to be absolutely obsessed once you listen to them! Here are five things to know.

New Hope Club (Reece Bibby, Blake Richardson and George Smith) is the UK band you need to know about, and we’ve rounded up some vital information to help you get familiar with the guys. Here’s everything you need to learn about the trio!

1. New Hope Club made their debut in 2015. George and Blake formed the band in October, and Reece joined in November after appearing on season 11 of of The X Factor in the UK. They covered “Wake Up” by The Vamps in October, and signed to The Vamps’ Steady Records in December. All three members sing and play guitar, Blake and George play piano, and Reece plays bass and drums as well. The guys are all from Northern England.

2. The trio released their Welcome To The Club EP on Hollywood Records in May 2017. Some of their most popular songs are “Fixed,” “Water” and “Friend Of A Friend.” You can take a listen below!

3. They’ve been touring nonstop since 2016. New Hope Club opened for The Vamps in 2016 and 2017, and have also opened for Tini Stoessel and Sabrina Carpenter.

4. New Hope Club dropped their music video for “Tiger Feet” today, Feb. 28. It features social stars Lisa and Lena, and you can watch it above!

5. You can see New Hope Club live this spring! If you’re lucky enough to live in or travel to the UK, you can catch them on tour with The Vamps. Check out the dates here.

HollywoodLifers, are you a fan of New Hope Club? Tell us how you found out about them in the comments!