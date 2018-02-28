Is Cameron Dallas Flirting With Hailey Baldwin On Instagram? See His Cryptic Message

Is Cameron Dallas trying to rekindle his rumored romance with Hailey Baldwin? The YouTube star left a flirty message on her Instagram, telling Hailey she looked hot!

Is Cameron Dallas, 23, trying to make the moves on Hailey Baldwin? The 21-year-old model got a particularly sizzling comment from her supposed ex, according to Comments By Celebs. Cameron left a flame emoji on the photo Hailey uploaded to IG on Feb. 21. Though Cameron didn’t write anything beyond that, the message was loud and clear: Cameron though the shot of Hailey flaunting her legs and flat stomach in her red outfit was incredibly hot!

Now, this comment didn’t come out of the blue. Remember, fans thought Hailey and Cameron were dating a year ago. They first got people buzzing while shooting an ad campaign for designer Carolina Herrera in May 2017. While on location together, Hailey and Cameron posted picture after picture together, and they even shared videos of themselves hanging out during some down time. They reunited in April 2017, adding even more fuel to the romance fire. Hailey also showed off her legs in a pink slip dress for a date night with Cameron in June, but after that? He was spotted cuddling with another girl on the Fourth of July. It seems that this “spring fling” was over by the middle of summer.

Don’t feel bad for Hailey. She seemingly found another hunky boy to cuddle with in Shawn Mendes, 19. She and the music superstar were spotted getting close during a PDA-filled Halloween party. They also reportedly made out like fools during a MTV EMAs after-party in November. The two were spotted cuddling at a concert in December, too!

Was this rumored romance over before it even began? Shawn and Hailey never officially confirmed they were a couple, but fans who wanted to see them together were shook when they saw pictures of Shawn and Camila Cabello, 20, grabbing a pizza together in New York City. One photo seemed to indicate they were holding hands, but it seemed more innocent than flirty.

Still, it’s been quiet between Shawn and Hailey. Perhaps this is why Cameron decided to throw a flirty emoji towards his rumored ex. Will this flame emoji rekindle the fire between Cameron and Hailey? Was it actually flirting or Shawn just sending a sweet message? Fans will just have to wait and see.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Should Hailey and Cameron give romance another shot? Do you like her and Shawn’s romance better? Do you thinks she should ditch both those boys?