Nicki Minaj Convinced Safaree Samuels Leaked His Nudes For ‘Publicity’: It’s Embarrassing

It looks like there’s no love lost between Safaree Samuels, 36, and Nicki Minaj, 35, who previously dated for over a decade. HollywoodLife.com has learned that she thinks it’s very likely that Safaree was behind the leak of his own alleged nude photos. “Nicki wasn’t surprised about Safaree’s nudes leaking,” a source close to the female rapper tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “At this point she just feels a mixture of pity and embarrassment for him. Nicki feels like Safaree will do anything for publicity these days.”

The insider even reveals that Nicki “wouldn’t be surprised” if Safaree leaked the photos himself. Why, you ask? — “Safaree’s so proud of his junk, and he’s always been that way. He used to send Nicki a ton of explicit pics and videos from the twelve years they dated,” the source continued, adding that even if Safaree wasn’t behind the leak, “it was only a matter of time before some of the pics went public.” Safaree has yet to directly addressed his alleged nude photos. However, he has been active on social media.

Safaree and Nicki have had a tumultuous relationship ever since their split in 2014. Back in March 2017, Safaree slammed his ex when he appeared on The Wendy Williams Show. While they dated, Safaree said that they often worked together. He told Wendy that he wrote “100%” of Nicki’s music while they were together, but was never given written credit or money for his collaborative efforts. Although the pair split in 2014, he’s admitted that he was present for the recording of her 2015 hits, “The Crying Game and “Bed of Lies” — songs that were believed to be about their relationship.

As for why they split? — Safaree provided insight into the breakup in a January 2015 interview. Although he said he wasn’t the one to officially end things, he did admit that he was the one who picked up and left. “I walked away. I’m not going to say I broke up, but I’m the one who walked away. I packed up my stuff and I left,” he told Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club.

Safaree explained that Nicki’s career was taking off, and it changed the dynamic of their relationship. “I just got to the point where the respect wasn’t there,” he said. “Everyone around her works for her, you know? So it got to the point where it was like, I’m your man. I’m who you go to sleep with every night. I’m who you wake up with every morning. And it got to the point where I was being treated like an employee, instead of like her man.”

Nicki also admitted that she wasn’t in a good place after their split. She confessed that she was “emotionally unstable” in an interview with Nylon in March 2016. “I needed time to hear myself think again,” she said of the aftermath of the breakup. “Because where I left off with The Pinkprint was a little bit emotionally unstable … Now, I want my happiness to be reflected in the new stuff.”

