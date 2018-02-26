Britney Spears, Kerry Washington & More Best Dressed At Hollywood Beauty Awards

Celebs don’t just ‘wake up like this’ — they rely on their glam squads to look picture perfect on the red carpet. See the biggest stars honoring the best in beauty below!

Stars like Britney Spears, Danai Gurira, Jane Seymour, Elizabeth Banks, Kerry Washington and more honored hairstylists and makeup artists at the event, held on February 25 in Los Angeles, Calif. Britney actually accepted an award, winning for Fragrance of the Year. The winner was her fragrance fantasy BRITNEY SPEARS IN BLOOM. Jane Seymour won the Timeless Beauty Award. She recently posed for Playboy magazine at age 67! “I feel much sexier now than I ever did when I was younger,” she revealed to the mag! WOW! Good for her — she looks incredible. She wore a strapless, hot pink satin gown.

Kerry Washington was there to congratulate her makeup artist Carola Gonzalez on her win. Kerry wore a gorgeous Mary Katrantzou silk dress covered in swans, with a velvet v-neck. She wore her hair back and finished the look with a sparkly headband. Britney wore a nude mini dress with crystal embellishments. Danai wore a red hot mini dress with a ton of texture. Elizabeth wore a gorgeous watercolor dress with deep v neckline. Tinashe wore a gold lamé two piece outfit, with a black leather jacket on top. Kat Graham wore head to toe black, and looked like a goth princess. See all the best fashion and hair and makeup looks at the Beauty Awards in the gallery attached!

HollywoodLifers, who was your Hollywood Beauty Awards best dressed?