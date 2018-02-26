Alicia Silverstone & Husband Christopher Jarecki Shockingly Split After 12 Years Of Marriage

After over 12 years of marriage, Alicia Silverstone & her husband Christopher Jarecki have called it quits! Read all about their surprise breakup here!

We are absolutely stunned by this split! Alicia Silverstone, 41, and husband Christopher Jarecki, 41, have broken up after 12 years of marriage and a relationship that spanned roughly two decades. Alicia’s rep confirmed their sudden separation, sharing the following statement: “They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent.”

The former couple, who were married back in 2005, share a child together, their son Bear Blue Jarecki, 6. On Feb. 25, Alicia posted a picture of herself and Bear enjoying a vacation in Hawaii. In addition to her sweet selfie of the two of them, the proud mom captioned the cute photo, writing, “Bear and I on our Hawaiian adventure. My sweet sweet love.” In another pic she posted prior to that, Alicia shared a picture of Bear on the beach, writing, “Kauai 1st day adventures beach, farmers market… so lucky. so happy. so in love with my boy.” Check out Alicia’s Instagram pic below!

Back in Nov. 2016, Alicia posed completely nude for the #WoolFreeWinter ad campaign, which advocated for the animal rights organization PETA. In the racy pic, the Clueless star stands naked in a field showing off her bare butt as she faces away from the camera, while holding a sheep’s mask in her hand. The print on the ad read, “I’d rather go naked than wear wool.” Click here to see pics of the worst celebrity breakups of all-time.

