Samuel L. Jackson Curses Out Trump Over Gun Control: Tell That ‘Motherf*cker’ The ‘Flaws’ In His Plan

Samuel L. Jackson took to Twitter on Feb. 23 to express his frustration with Donald Trump’s suggestion that all teachers should be armed. See the angry tweet here.

Samuel L. Jackson, 69, is not happy with the way Donald Trump, 71, is handling the gun control issue within schools and he took to Twitter on Feb. 23 to share his disapproval about the possibility of teachers being armed with guns in the future. “Can someone that’s been in a Gunfight tell that Muthafukka that’s Never been in a Gunfight, the flaws of his Arm The Teachers plan??!!,” his tweet read. The tweet got more than 220, 000 likes, proving many followers agree with the talented actor’s opinion.

Samuel’s tweet comes in response to Trump’s recent comments after a town hall meeting with students survivors of the tragic Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida. The president made a suggestion that teachers would be able to defend themselves from school violence if they were armed and the statement caused quite the controversy at a time when many students are taking a stand for better gun control in the country. From large amounts of social media support to public appearances on popular talk shows such as Ellen, students have had a voice like never before.

In addition to the town hall meeting with Trump, Florida students and victims of the Parkland shooting’s families met with other politicians and officials like Senator Marco Rubio, 46, and NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch, 39, and participated in a heated discussion about whether or not assault rifles should be easy to obtain and the steps the politicians were willing to take to make a change in school violence. The students plan on marching on Washington next month with March For Our Lives, which is an organization aimed at protesting for better gun control and was created for the students by the students.

