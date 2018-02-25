NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Body-Slams GF In Hotel Before His Arrest — See The Shocking Video

Truly terrifying. Hours before rapper NBA YoungBoy was arrested a video has surfaced allegedly showing him attacking his girlfriend. Warning: Graphic content.

The plot thickens. A video has surfaced allegedly showing rapper NBA YoungBoy Never Broke Again getting in a physical altercation with his girlfriend Jania at a hotel in Waycross, George just hours before he was arrested. The clip, which arrives via TMZ, shows a couple getting in a very heated dispute in a hallway beginning with the male body-slamming the woman. Afterwards, the woman appears to fight off the man, who ultimately drags her around the hall. Completely disturbing. Head here for see photos of more celebs that have mugshots.

As we previously reported, the rapper (whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) was arrested in Tallahassee, Florida for an outstanding warrant for his arrest. According to TMZ, law enforcement officials came into contact with NBA YoungBoy and ran his information. That’s how they discovered that he had a warrant for allegedly committing assault, kidnapping and some weapons violations. It’s unclear if this alleged hotel fight was what first alerted the police to the rapper. He was scheduled to perform a show at Moon nightclub in Tallahassee, which was cancelled. “Our understanding is he was arrested by the US Marshall’s on an outstanding warrant from Georgia, at approximately 1am,” a representative for the Moon said in a statement, per Pitchfork.“He was heading over to The Moon for his scheduled 1:30am performance.”

TMZ is reporting that other guests at the hotel heard the alleged fight and alerted management. NBA YoungBoy and his GF reportedly fled before authorities arrived. As for YoungBoy’s girlfriend Jania, she has already taken to social media to dispute claims that the video shows a fight. “I was pulling him. That’s just us. That’s how we like to play… Has he ever put his hands on me? F**k no. Do we play a lot? F**k yeah. We 18. We’re 18, what do ya’ll expect… Mind ya’ll business.”

