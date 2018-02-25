Chris Rock Won’t Apologize To ‘Thin-Skinned’ Chris Brown For Joke: ‘He Should Be Flattered’

We’re hearing that Chris Rock has no intention of apologizing to Chris Brown for knocking his parenting in his act! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details!

Apparently Chris Brown, 28, is pretty steamed that comedian Chris Rock, 53, took a shot at his parenting in his new Netflix special! However, Rock has no plans to walk back his joke! “Chris Rock is losing no sleep worrying about Chris Brown coming after him for some throwaway joke, and he certainly has no intention of apologizing to him,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Chris really isn’t big into apologies, and definitely not when he feels there’s no apology warranted.” Head here for more photos of Brown through the years.

The insider went on to drop some insults on the controversial performer! “If Chris Brown is so thin–skinned that he’s outraged by a joke, he needs to toughen up. And as far as Chris Rock’s concerned, he should be flattered he got name-checked in the first place.” Whoa! In his act, Rock relays to his audience the annoyance of being forced to take photos of his kids’ bedrooms and the food in his fridge in order to prove he’s a fit guardian. “I’m Chris Rock, not Chris Brown,” he adds at the end. Yikes!

As we previously reported, the singer took the joke pretty hard. “Chris is furious at Chris Rock over a diss in his latest stand-up special,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Brown feels like Rock made a cheap comment about Brown not being a good father, which couldn’t be further from the truth. Brown can take a good joke, but he felt that Rock attacking his parenting was taking it too far. Insinuating Brown is a bad father who doesn’t provide for his daughter is the ultimate disrespect.” We definitely see his argument!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Does Chris Brown have a right to be upset or no? Share your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below!