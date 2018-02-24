Selena Gomez & Timothee Chalamet Reunite For Drinks — Should Justin Bieber Be Worried?

Selena Gomez was spotted catching up with Oscar-nominee Timothee Chalamet in Hollywood! But how does her BF Justin Bieber feel about it!

Selena Gomez, 25, met up with a former collaborator and one of Hollywood’s hottest actors on Friday, Feb. 23. Of course we’re referring to Timothee Chalamet, 22! He was getting dinner with a male friend at the Sunset Tower Hotel in LA when the pop songstress came in, according to a source with E! News. Although they arrived separately, the outlet is reporting that Timothee spoke with Selena before she arrived with a few girlfriends. Check out tons more photos of Selena strutting her stuff right here!

We can’t help but wonder how Sel’s BF Justin Bieber, 23, feels about her getting together with a hunky actor with whom she shares some steamy scenes in Woody Allen‘s forthcoming film A Rainy Day in New York. After Selena joined the thespian and his friend, E! reports that the pair chatted for a while. Selena had a martini while Timothee enjoyed a Jack and Coke. What a classy twosome! After filming together, they were pretty open about their blossoming friendship, even doing Instagram Live videos together!

Afterward, it was reported that Sel left the hotel and headed straight for Justin’s place. This encounter between friends follows quickly on the heels of a report surfacing that the “Wolves” singer and Justin are expecting their first child together! But, we should note, thus far it’s just wild speculation. However, after returning from Jamaica for Justin’s father’s wedding, Selena was asked about the insanely exciting rumors! Sadly, she hasn’t offered a response…yet. But, although we doubt this rumor holds any water, we’re betting we’ll get some answers soon!

HollywoodLifers, are you enjoying these details as much as us? Share your thoughts and responses in the comments section below!