Carrie Underwood ‘Struggling With Self Confidence’ After Face Scar ‘Isn’t Fading At All’

Carrie Underwood recently posted her first selfie since a terrifying accident injured her face, but we’re hearing she’s still ‘frustrated’ by the scar’s visibility.

Carrie Underwood will always be stunning to us, but she’s understandably feeling a bit self conscious about the scar remaining after a nasty fall required her to get 40-50 stitches on her face. “Carrie has been advised by her doctor to wait and see how the scar heals and fades naturally first of all, before considering any kind of plastic surgery procedures. Carrie is trying her best to be patient but she can’t help being frustrated, because she feels that the scar isn’t fading at all,” a source close to the country singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “When Carrie looks in the mirror, it’s the first thing she sees, and the only thing she can focus on.” Aw, Carrie!

The good news is that her husband Mike Fisher, 37, is doing his best to keep her spirits high. “Mike keeps reassuring Carrie that it’s nowhere near as visible as she thinks it is, and that she’s beautiful anyway, regardless of a scar or not, but she’s definitely been struggling with self confidence recently,” our insider added.

Even though she isn’t feeling stellar about the scar, the seven-time Grammy winner made an effort recently by sharing her first selfie since the accident. On Feb. 23, the songstress shared an image on Instagram of her and Mike each sporting a giant red “X” over their mouths. While the letter obscured a good portion of Carrie’s face, we couldn’t make out any sign of injury or scars. The post was meant to give a shout out to the End It Movement, which focuses on helping the millions of people who are “trapped, trafficked, exploited and enslaved” achieve freedom. Keep inspiring your followers, Carrie!

