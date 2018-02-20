Angelina Jolie ‘Not Surprised’ By Jennifer Aniston’s Split: Why She Feels ‘Vindicated’

Angelina Jolie is feeling vindicated by Jennifer Aniston’s split from husband Justin Theroux. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details why she’s not shocked by their separation.

Jennifer Aniston, 49, and Justin Theroux‘s sudden split shocked the world, with the exception of her arch-enemy Angelina Jolie. While the 42-year-old humanitarian has long been blamed for the former Friends star’s 2005 divorce from Brad Pitt, 54, she’s now feeling a sense of vindication that she had nothing to do with America’s Sweetheart’s latest heartbreak. “Angelina makes a point to not read or follow any celebrity gossip, but it was inevitable she would hear about Jennifer and Justin’s break-up at some point. Angelina has never cared for Jen, even before she started dating Brad. She’s always thought of her as very vanilla and shallow, and not on her level intellectually. Whereas Justin is quirky and edgy and super smart, so Angelina wasn’t surprised at all to learn they had split,” a source close to the Maleficent star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

While the now former couple vowed to remain close friends despite the breakup, numerous sources out of his NYC circle seem to be feeding the media that artsy Justin felt stifled by Jen’s easy, breezy California lifestyle and longed to be back home full-time in the Big Apple. He always did seem like a somewhat strange fit for Jennifer, as the actor constantly wore nothing but black motorcycle jackets and had a gold gun pendant around his neck at all times. Everything about him seemed to exude dark, edgy rebel while the actress is a sunny yoga loving Cali-gal.

Angelina has long been blamed for Jen’s heartbreaking split from Brad after they allegedly fell in love while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith while the actor was still very married. Even though Brangelina was together for 11 years, married in 2014 and has six children together, the United Nations humanitarian is reveling in the fact that she had nothing to do with Jennifer’s current marriage demise.

“Angelina can’t help feeling a degree of vindication, after all, she was painted as this evil home wrecker who lured Brad away from Jen, who was portrayed as this sweet and nice, poor helpless victim. But nobody can point the finger at Angelina this time, or any other ‘wicked’ third party, as by all accounts neither Justin or Jen were cheating. So this time around Jennifer can’t blame somebody else for the failure of her marriage. It’s all on her and Justin,” our insider adds. Well, at least there won’t be any more “Team Aniston” and Team Jolie” t-shirts being sold after Jen’s latest heartbreak.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jen will go on to find true love again after her split from Justin?

SaveSave