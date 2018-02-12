‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Feuds With Debra After She Invites Jenelle’s Ex To Her Wedding

After learning her mom Debra invited Jenelle Evans’ ex-boyfriend to her wedding, Farrah demanded some answers during the Feb. 12 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’.

Farrah‘s mom’s wedding is turning into a circus. Especially after we learned she invited Jenelle Evans‘ ex to the ceremony, during the Feb. 12 episode of Teen Mom OG. Farrah discovered the new development after she returned from Italy and Jenelle called her to share the news that Debra had sent an invite to her ex-husband, Courtland Rogers. Pretty bizarre, right? Farrah though so too, so she gave Deb a call — via FaceTime — and asked why she invited Courtland to the wedding. Debra said that she believes people can change, and anyone who wishes to call him a “criminal” is just too scared to face reality. Her explanation didn’t make a lot of sense, and when Farrah asked Debra why she didn’t invite Jenelle to the wedding — instead of Courtland — she froze. She couldn’t come up with a rebuttal, so Debra awkwardly just stared at Farrah through the camera lens. And not long after, Farrah hung up on Debra, before venting to her dad about how bizarre it was for Debra to invite strangers to her wedding.

Meanwhile, Catelynn and Tyler told the rest of their family that they’re expecting, but the happiness wasn’t long-lived, as Butch was preparing to enter rehab for at least 90 days. Tyler and Catelynn agreed to pay for Butch’s rehab stay — $48,000 for the 90 days — but Butch started to get a ton of anxiety before entering the program. He felt as if he was abandoning his daughter (Tyler’s sister) and her kids, as he’s been the one taking care of them. Catelynn and Tyler reassured Butch that it’s Amber’s responsibility to feed her kids, not his. And they’re right. Hopefully, he takes their advice and actually enters the rehab facility.

Maci also tried planning a trick-or-treat outing with Ryan and his family, but when she pushed back the start time, it conflicted with Ryan and Mackenzie‘s previous scheduled obligation to take Hudson to his dad’s. So Ryan was only able to say hi to Bentley before saying goodbye. He was also pissed, and to be honest, he had a right to be. Maci should have stuck with her original time, or asked Ryan if it was okay to come a bit later.

Finally, Amber and Andrew already started fighting. Amber had a doctor’s appointment, and while she was discussing the results with producers, she said she wanted to find out the sex of the baby. Andrew, however, wanted to keep it a mystery. But instead of sympathizing with him, she looked at him as though he was dumb. And she told him to stop bringing his “hippy crap” into their lives. He also suggested she go on a cleanse, but she refused after demanding some bread and butter with a bowl of spaghetti for dinner. If you ask us, it sounds like this relationship is doomed.

