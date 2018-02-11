Mirai Nagasu: 5 Things On The First-Ever American Woman To Land A Triple Axel In The Olympics

Mirai Nagasu just made history! She became the first American woman to ever complete a triple axel during her figure skating routine at the Olympics!

During the Olympics, mere athletes become legends right before our eyes. And American figure skater Mirai Nagasu, 24, did just that on Monday, Feb. 12 at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang (where it’s a full day ahead of the U.S.). Mirai became the first American woman, and the third ever in history, to complete a triple axel in the games! This is a move in which the skater jumps and rotates 3 and a half times before landing. Sound difficult? Try nearly impossible! In light of this insanely exciting news, let’s get to know this incredible athlete a little better!

1) Mirai is originally from Arcadia, CA. It’s a suburb of LA. She began skating at the age of 5 and immediately took to it. As a child, she participated in numerous competitions. She place fifth, fourth and first at the Southwest Pacific Regional Championships. In 2004, she began to compete in the Junior Championships, a national competition for younger skaters.

2) Since she has racked up numerous awards including becoming a 7-time U.S. national medalist! In addition, she earned silver and bronze at the Four Continents Championship and is a 2-time World Junior medalist. Basically, she’s just about as good as them come! Head here for loads more images of Mirai!

3) In 2008, she became the youngest woman since Tara Lipinski to win the U.S. ladies singles title. Mirai represented the U.S.A. at the 2018 Vancouver Olympics where she placed 4th in the ladies’ event. Unfortunately, she didn’t qualify for a spot on the team at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

4) Sadly, Mirai’s mother Ikuko was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009. She and her husband own a sushi restaurant in Arcadia, CA.

5) “It’s historical and something no one can take away from me,” Nagasu said after completed her free skate program on Feb. 12, via the Chicago Tribune. “I wanted to make America proud.” Well, we think it’s safe to say to did!

"HOLY COW!" You just witnessed a historic triple axel from Mirai Nagasu. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NsNuy9F46h pic.twitter.com/jCMTb4LtXv — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018

HollywoodLifers, are YOU loving the 2018 Winter Olympics as much as us?! Share your thoughts and responses in the comments section below!