Omarosa Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction Exposing Her Breast On ‘CBB’ — See Nip Slip

OMG! A clip just surfaced of Omarosa suffering a BIG nip slip while on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’! Take a peek!

We gotta admit it, Omarosa know how to get our attention! The 44-year-old reality star, who briefly became a White House aid under President Donald Trump, 71, has been effortlessly grabbing headlines for days and now she’s suffered her very own wardrobe malfunction! On Feb. 10, Omarosa was walking around in the Celebrity Big Brother house in a VERY loose robe when suddenly her breast popped out, according to MediaTakeout! Of course, the cameras were rolling (it is a reality TV show after all), so the incident was captured for all the world to see! Our question is: was this moment planned for actually an accident? Head here for tons more photos of the polarizing beauty!

Omarosa’s nip-slip comes just 1 day after she was hospitalized for an asthma attack. Thankfully, having fully recovered, she was released one day later. “Omarosa has returned to the Celebrity Big Brother house after receiving medical attention last night and today for an asthma attack. This development will be addressed on the Sunday night broadcast,” CBS shared in a statement. And let’s not forget that not long after first joining this season’s Celebrity Big Brother, she broke down in tears with fellow constestant Ross Matthews, 38, over the state affairs in the White House.

“I tried to be that person and then all of the people around him attacked me,” Omarosa said, referencing her attempts to be a helpful presence with Trump. “[It] was like, ‘Keep her away. Don’t give her access. Don’t let talk to him.’ And it’s like Ivanka’s there, Jared there.” When asked if everything is going to be okay, she responded: “No, it’s not going to be okay. It’s not. It’s so bad.”

