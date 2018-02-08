‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Review: Fans Of The Book Will Find This Movie A Sexy Treat

If you’ve read the ‘Fifty Shades’ books, then you know exactly what you’re getting into when you watch the movies. ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ is a satisfying conclusion to one very steamy trilogy.

Fifty Shades Freed is the final movie in the Fifty Shades trilogy, and the film ties everything up just like Christian Grey does with Anastasia Steele in his Red Room. Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are back and finally reach their stride with their characters. The movie starts out with the highly-anticipated wedding between the couple, and then quickly moves along into the new phase of their relationship. The heat doesn’t slow down between Christian and Anastasia once they’ve tied the knot.

With this being the final movie, Christian and Anastasia go all-out in the bedroom (and pretty much everywhere else). Jamie and Dakota’s super hot chemistry reaches its peak in Fifty Shades Freed. You’re never going to be able to look at pint of ice cream the same way again after watching Fifty Shades Freed. That scene is sexy enough to make a nun blush. It’s also great to see Anastasia finally taking control in her sex life with Christian.

But Fifty Shades Freed is not all sex. There’s a thriller element to the movie with the Jack Hyde narrative. This storyline plays out much more intensely and slowly in the book, but Fifty Shades Freed has to fit in so much in less than two hours. Is Fifty Shades Freed a perfect movie? No, but it’s not trying to be. The dialogue can be a little ridiculous at time, but honestly, it didn’t bother me too much.

Fifty Shades Freed is the epitome of a fun girls’ night out movie. If you’re just looking to indulge with your girls or just by yourself, then this movie has your name written all over it. Don’t feel guilty about it. There’s a reason why this is such a successful franchise. People like the movies, so leave your judgment at the door. The movie doesn’t alter E.L. James’s work much at all, and that will make those millions of Fifty Shades fans very happy. The soundtrack is incredible, the places Christian and Ana travel to on their honeymoon are breathtaking, and the film adds some solid cast members. I’m going to start a petition to get a standalone movie starring Brant Daugherty and Max Martini as their characters, Sawyer and Taylor. Now that’s the buddy comedy we need.

Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters everywhere Feb. 9.

