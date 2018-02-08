Aaron Paul’s Wife Gives Birth: ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Welcomes 1st Baby — A Girl

Welcome to parenthood, Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian! The duo’s baby girl has officially arrived, and we can only imagine how thrilled they must be! Get the details here.

Jesse Pinkman is a new dad! Aaron Paul, 38, and his wife Lauren Parsekian, 31, became parents after Lauren gave birth to the couple’s very first child together, according to an Instagram post she shared on Feb. 8 (see it below). “There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart,” she wrote. “My heart,” Aaron then captioned a black and white picture of his daughter’s foot on his own Instagram page. The duo welcomed a daughter, and we could not be happier for the new family! Even sweeter, the Breaking Bad actor has expressed before just how “excited” he was to become a father — we love how his dreams have finally come true! Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

Aaron and Lauren announced they were expecting back in September. “Hey everyone. Look what I did,” Aaron captioned an Instagram pic of Lauren clutching her small baby bump. “Words can’t express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you.” Lauren too shared the news via social media, posting a collage of photos of herself and Aaron as children. Mixed in there was an image of an ultrasound. “Oh hi!” she wrote. Congrats again, you two!

