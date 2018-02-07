Holly Marie Combs: ‘Charmed’ Star Slams Reboot & Its LGBT Twist — ‘I Have No Words’

‘Charmed’ star Holly Marie Combs took to Twitter to express her negative disbelief about the details in the upcoming reboot of the popular series. See her opinionated tweets here!

Not everyone is excited about the Charmed reboot! Holly Marie Combs, 44, who starred in the original series along with Shannen Doherty, 46, Alyssa Milano, 45, and Rose McGowan, 44, retweeted a tweet that featured a detailed article about the new CW show’s LGBT twist on Feb. 7 and she posted a caption with her not so happy opinion about it. “I have no words……. I mean I have a lot of words but at this juncture… sure…… yeah ……… We Wish Them Well …………..,” her tweet read. The new series is set to be similar yet different to the original in the fact that three sisters, Macy, Mel and Madison, discover they are witches while in college. The main difference is that Mel will be a lesbian. In addition to Holly’s slamming tweet about the lesbian storyline, she tweeted about her dislike of the names of the characters by comparing them to Margo, Mabel and Mitzy of the Stillman sisters that included Jenny McCarthy in the original series. 3 sister witches hmmm all names start with M’s hmmmmm nooooooo …… …. WAIT A MINUTE ….. @JennyMcCarthy SUE THEM,” her second tweet read. Her annoyance didn’t stop there, either. She tweeted one more time with “It’s official. They really have never watched it.” Yikes!

This wasn’t the first time Holly took to Twitter to bash the reboot. She previously tweeted other negative things when the reboot was officially announced last month. “Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work,” she posted. “Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye.”

Back in July 2017, when rumors first started swirling about the reboot, Holly made sure to post about how there was no confirmation on the new series. Perhaps she hadn’t heard of it yet or didn’t expect it to not feature the original cast? We don’t know for sure, but we do know she’s not pleased! Maybe the series will pleasantly surprise her once it airs? We guess we’ll have to wait and see how this all turns out!

I have no words……. I mean I have a lot of words but at this juncture… sure…… yeah ……… We Wish Them Well ………….. https://t.co/s9mdsZUhLo — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) February 7, 2018

3 sister witches hmmm all names start with M’s hmmmmm nooooooo …… …. WAIT A MINUTE ….. @JennyMcCarthy SUE THEM pic.twitter.com/TM7ItjRDpD — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) February 7, 2018

It’s official. They really have never watched it. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) February 7, 2018

