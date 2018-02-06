‘The Bachelor’: Arie Luyendyk Jr. Was Right To Dump Krystal

Thank the Lord that Arie had the sense to see through his own self-centered Donald Trumpette on the show last night, Feb. 5. She had only one person’s interests in mind — her own.

Bye, bye Krystal — you won’t be missed. That’s exactly how all the rest of the young lovelies competing for Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s heart felt on The Bachelor last night when she was sent home. Arie finally saw through Krystal Nielson‘s fake smiles and seductive kisses and into her heart, which was only beating for one — herself. Krystal made it crystal clear when Arie wasn’t in the vicinity that she wasn’t looking to find a soulmate, she was looking for a “win.” Just like a certain someone who is in the Oval Office. Krystal didn’t view Arie as a potential life partner who she could share potential goals and a family with — she looked at him as a prize. She was only about beating out the other women — who she had nothing but disdain for — and she was determined to be “the winner,” at all costs. In other words, she suffers from a narcissistic personality that doesn’t make for the compromises and thoughtfulness that any man, including Arie, would need in order to have a successful marriage.

Yes, the 29-year-old fitness coach from San Diego had a banging body, but abs are not everything, Arie. Kendall Long, who is a creative director with a fondness for animals and a clear ability to empathize and thoughtfully analyze relationships was definitively a more promising choice for a potential relationship.

Arie, now with toxic Krystal out of the house, you’ll have more time to focus on the women who might be sincere in trying to make a real, life-long love match with you.

