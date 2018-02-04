Persil’s Spokesman Climbs Out Of The TV To Clean Up Messy Super Bowl Fans’ Clothes In Funny Ad

Got stains on your clothes from snacking during the Super Bowl? Fans get their duds cleaned up thanks to Persil in their bizarre and hilarious ad. Watch here!

Samara, is that you? Persil’s Super Bowl LII commercial was like an extremely benevolent and cheery version of The Ring, with the laundry detergent brand’s spokesman climbing out of a TV to clean up fans’ food stains. In the hilarious spot, a group of friends watching the big game get the surprise of a lifetime when the Persil guy starts speaking to them through the TV. Well, specifically the man who has a giant glob of guacamole on his shirt!

The Persil guy jumps out of the TV with a jug of Persil in hand, ready to demonstrate its power. Suddenly, his shirt is ripped away and running in a washer. The spokesman snaps it out, and it’s literally sparkling clean. Amazing, right? We’re with the paranoid friend in glasses who’s freaking out the entire time, though. “What were in those brownies?” he says, watching the magic, his eyes unblinking. The spokesman breaks the fourth wall at the very end of the commercial to ask us, while staring into our souls, if we just spilled chili on our shirts. Wait, did we?? Time to get some Persil!

Last year, we got to see our favorite Science Guy, Bill Nye, get messy in the laboratory for Persil’s Super Bowl commercial. If there’s anything that tugs our millennial heartstrings, it’s seeing Bill Nye onscreen, and affordable laundry detergent. Please take note of that, advertisers! Bill and costar Peter Hermann showed us all about the “science of clean,” that makes Persil work. The ingredients in Persil come to Bill’s rescue after one of his chemistry experiments goes haywire, exploding and ruining his lab coat. Well, almost ruining it! One run through the washer with some Persil, and it’s as good as new!

