It happened! Kylie Jenner gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Feb. 1, and announced it with an adorable video about her pregnancy journey. Hear her daughter’s first cries!

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, are officially parents! The new mom shared the news that she gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Feb. 1, and paired the announcement with a sweet video that tracked her throughout her entire pregnancy. At the 10 minute mark, you can watch clips from the hospital while she is in labor. Travis sits at Kylie’s bedside, her sister Kendall Jenner FaceTimes in, and the whole family is gathered around her, as she begins to deliver her daughter. The screen then goes black, and you can hear Kylie’s family coaching her through the birth of her child. “You ready?” the nurse asks. Then, it happens: you hear the baby cry as she’s brought into the world. The screen then shows the tiniest little arm — Kylie and Travis’ daughter is finally here. The video ends announcing that the couple’s first child was born at 4:43 PM weighing 8 lbs, 9 oz. Watch the emotional clip in the video above!

At over 11 minutes long (and nine months worth of content), there’s a lot more to watch in the sweet video. From numerous shots of her growing baby bump, to footage from a decked out baby shower, there’s plenty of sweet moments from Kylie’s pregnancy to enjoy now that she’s finally a mom. It’s everything her fans have been waiting for since her pregnancy was announced in Sept. and more!

Kylie announced she gave birth via an Instagram post. She apologized to her fans about keeping them in the dark throughout her pregnancy (which she didn’t confirm until now). She went on to add that “pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve ever had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it.” She also said that she couldn’t wait to share the news that she welcomed her daughter to the world, and that she’d “never felt love and happiness like this.” Aww! We couldn’t be happier for her! Congrats, Kylie and Travis!

