Blue Ivy’s Life Of Luxury Revealed: A Personal Stylist, Chef & More

Blue Ivy Carter has been enjoying her amazing days as the daughter of superstars Beyonce and Jay-Z by living a lavish lifestyle that even includes a pony! Get the details on the mogul-in-the-making here!

All hail Blue Ivy Carter! The 6-year-old daughter of Beyonce, 36, and Jay-Z, 48, is living an incredible life on a daily basis and it includes her having a personal stylist, her own chef, extravagant birthday parties and more, according to Daily Mail! She made headlines for adorably shushing her parents while sitting between them at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Jan. 28 and her luxurious lifestyle is proof that she has a lot of practice in being that bossy! From having a full staff that caters just to her and getting to live in five different mansions, this little girl is definitely treated as royalty. Bey and Jay even got their little princess a pony! Now, that’s the life!

In addition to her lifestyle and possessions, Blue is in talks to trademark her name and create her own fragrance line. Her mega famous mom and dad have made sure that their daughter along with her seven-month-old twin sibilings, Rumi & Sir Carter, are constantly provided for 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This includes having four full-time nannies, two for Blue and two for the twins. Blue even reportedly got a head start in learning French, Swahili and art from her nanny before she started school at the expensive Center of Early Education in Los Angeles and as a picky eater, her chef often makes her wholewheat pasta in the shape of ballet dancers and pureed asparagus!

Blue’s learning to live in the spotlight among Bey and Jay so the cute firecracker is born to be a star. Whether she’s attending public events with her parents or starring in music videos such as Jay’s recent video for his song “Family Feud” she has definitely made her mark in the world of celebrity kids. We can’t wait to see where she goes from here!

