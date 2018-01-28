Who Is Zuleyka Rivera? 5 Things To Know About The ‘Despacito’ Actress

With ‘Despacito’ up for Record of the Year at the 2018 Grammy Awards, here’s everything you need to know about the music video’s actress — Zuleyka Rivera!

1. She’s a renowned beauty queen. Not only did she claim the Miss Universe Puerto Rico title, Zuleyka eventually took the top prize and was later crowned Miss Universe in 2006.

2. After her huge Miss Universe win, she studied acting and eventually became a TV star. She now lives in Miami where she’s frequently a special guest or a host on shows like Un Nuevo Dia on Telemundo and Despierta America on Univision. Before that, she became a breakout star by appearing on several Televisa soap operas in Mexico.

3. In addition to modeling, she also owns her own clothing line. On top of running her own teen-ware clothing collection, she also has three fragrance lines called the Karisma, Zuleyka and Zuleyka 2010. If that wasn’t impressive enough, she also started an amazing swimsuit collection called ZK that’s purposefully designed to “look elegant but also make you feel sexy,” according to Rivera. And she does all of this while being a single mom!

4. She was once on a competitive dancing TV show. Although she showed off her best moves on Univision’s Mira Quien Baila, Zuleyka didn’t take the top prize — but you might say her dancing style was a big win considering the fact she went on to do the steamy “Despacito” music video.

5. She’s set to perform for the Grammy Awards! In a press release, the Recording Academy announced that it would be adding Zuleyka’s name to the list of performers for the star-studded night. Just how will Rivera reprise her role from the iconic “Despacito” music video? Time will tell!

HollywoodLifers, do you think “Despacito” will win Record of the Year? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.