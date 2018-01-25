‘Scandal’ Recap: Quinn’s True Fate Is Finally Revealed

Is she or isn’t she? ‘Scandal’ finally revealed the truth about what happened to Quinn. Is she alive or dead? Brace yourselves…

What happened to Quinn? This is what the Jan. 25 episode of Scandal is all about. The episode opens with Rowan buying a large suitcase. We see Quinn in the elevator at OPA before her wedding. When the elevator doors open, Rowan comes out with Quinn’s body in that suitcase. She wakes up in Rowan’s basement. Understandably, Quinn freaks out. She could give birth any day now. When Rowan finally shows his face to Quinn, she wonders if Olivia sent him. She thinks Olivia could be responsible for this since Quinn had discovered she was involved in President Rashad’s assassination.

Rowan stresses to Quinn that she’ll be out of here soon. She’s just his currency to get out his situation with Olivia. He thinks he’s ultimately in control of the situation. But he’s raised Olivia too well. After his showdown with Olivia at the restaurant, he realizes he’s not in control at all. Olivia isn’t going to move heaven and earth to save Quinn. Not anymore.

When Quinn realizes Olivia isn’t coming for her, Quinn is devastated. The longer she stays in the bunker, the more she starts hallucinating. Her fake convo with Huck inspires her to act. Meanwhile, Rowan is still desperate for his dinosaur bones and has to settle with a toy dinosaur (yes, really) for the time being. He’s not going to let Olivia call the shots for much longer. “Before I’ll be a slave, she’ll be buried in her grave,” he says to himself. Rowan goes to buy a gun. How does he not already have one?!

Suddenly, we’re back to the moment before those terrifying gunshots we heard in the midseason finale. Rowan and Olivia are going back and forth about who is bluffing. Rowan truly thinks Olivia will snap and go back to her old self, but she doesn’t back down. So, Rowan goes into the basement. Quinn surprises him and they begin to fight. He ends up pointing a gun at Quinn’s head. She begs him to wait until her baby is born to kill her. He pulls the trigger, but he doesn’t shoot at Quinn.

SOUND THE ALARM: QUINN IS ALIVE!

Rowan walks out of the bunker. Olivia thinks Quinn is dead. In her cold, short way, Olivia tells Rowan that they need to “bury” Quinn and then rushes out. Quinn overhears everything. Man, will Quinn ever forgive Olivia for her actions?

Rowan brings Quinn out of the bunker after Olivia leaves. “Olivia is a bitch,” Quinn tells Rowan. She soon realizes she’s going into labor. But Rowan’s not going to take her to the hospital. He’s going to force her to do this “the old-fashioned way.” Sort of. He knocks her out. When she wakes up, the guy from the store Rowan has befriended is there. The man, who delivered babies in Vietnam, helps Quinn give birth to a healthy baby girl.

Rowan is fully prepared for anything and everything Quinn needs for the baby. There’s just one thing, he’s too prepared. There are enough clothes to last Quinn and the baby for over a year. She runs out to confront Rowan and finds him cleaning up the blood of the man who just delivered Quinn’s baby. Quinn’s fight isn’t over yet. Not by a long shot.

