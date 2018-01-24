‘Grown-ish’ Star Jordan Buhat Loves That The Show Doesn’t ‘Sugarcoat’ Real Issues

What makes ‘Grown-ish’ SO good? Jordan Buhat reveals it might just be the fact that they are keeping it VERY real in each episode.

Grown-ish‘s Jordan Buhat loves how relatable Freeform’s hit new show has been for it’s audience. The show premiered January 3 to rave reviews, and HollywoodLife had the pleasure of catching up with Jordan, who plays Vivek, at Freeform’s Summit on January 18. “I have been so excited and quite honestly relieved that they are taking the truths that we are saying and people are really just agreeing,” Jordan told HollywoodLife during our EXCLUSIVE chat. “This is something you want to see on TV, you want to be able to relate to people.” So true!

Jordan added that he “would just like to see the show stay as honest as it is” so long as it continues. “I think what we have going for us is that we don’t sugarcoat things,” Jordan told HollywoodLife as the interview went on, adding that television is “not what it used to be like.” The young actor explained, “So we are going to stay honest to ourselves and to everyone else.” Jordan’s co-star, Chris Parnell, also shared some insight on the real issues the show has been tackling. “There is obviously drug use and sexual issues,” the actor who plays Dean Parker revealed, sharing what some of the topics to come will be on Grown-ish. “There was an issue that was tackled with college athletes not being paid. I am sure that there are a lot of others but I don’t remember.”

