Maquel Cooper: 5 Things To Know About The Gorgeous ‘Bachelor’ Contestant

Maquel Cooper is one of the many beautiful ladies vying for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart on ‘The Bachelor.’ Want to know more about Maquel? Here’s are 5 key facts to get you up to speed!

1. Maquel’s a photographer! As we saw in her introduction on The Bachelor, Maquel, 23, makes a living by taking gorgeous photos. Her Instagram is full of amazing shots that are total #PhotoGoals. She also has a separate Instagram page for solely photography. She takes engagement photos, wedding photos, and pregnancy photos.

2. She’s been married before. Maquel, who hails from Utah, married her now ex-husband Josh Munday in May 2016. They split only 5 months later. Just a few days before The Bachelor season 22 premiered, Maquel’s ex revealed in an interview with InTouch that he wants Maquel back! “One of my mistakes was letting her go… There was no infidelity, [and] she was never rude or malicious or anything of the sort. We were high school sweethearts that got married a bit too early.”

3. She recently apologized for a racially insensitive throwback photo. An old Instagram photo of Maquel resurfaced in Jan. 2017 on Reddit that showed Maquel and two friends in what appears to be brownface. Maquel apologized for the social media post in a statement to TV Guide: “Five years ago, I made a regretful choice for a costume. It came at a time when I was unenlightened and uninformed. I apologize to anybody who was offended by my choices. I am sorry for what I did and take full responsibility for my mistake.”

4. She’s a traveler! Maquel clearly loves to see new places. She’s been everywhere from Amsterdam to Switzerland to Paris!

5. She is an aunt to some super cute kids! Maquel loves to post adorable photos of her nephew and niece, Ari and Lyla. She’s a proud auntie!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Maquel will win Arie’s heart? Let us know!