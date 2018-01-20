Is A ‘Friends’ Movie Happening? See The Trailer That Has Everyone Freaking

Could it be?! A new trailer has been circulating that has ‘Friends’ fans going absolutely nuts!

Pretty much ever since Friends went on the air in 2004, fans around the world have been waiting with bated breath to see the beloved sitcom return in one way or another. And count us among those reunion-hungry masses! Who wouldn’t want to see where Joey (Matt LeBlanc, 50), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston, 48), Ross (David Schwimmer, 51) and the rest of the gang end up! And now a movie trailer has surfaced that appears to be teasing an upcoming movie! Head here for take a look back at the lovable Friends cast!

The new trailer thrums with hopefully music as all your favorite characters seems to reconnect. Chandler (Matthew Perry, 48) angrily runs up to Monica (Courteney Cox, 53) after getting in a fender bender together. After realizing, she’s, well, beautiful he attempts to walk back a hilarious insult in the cutest way possible! In another scene, Joey reconnects with Ross at a colorful party. Later, Monica and Rachel bond over an injustice on a front stoop. Could a Friends movie really be on the way!?

Sadly no. If you’ve followed any of these actors’ careers since the hit show ended, then you probably recognize these moments from episodes of Joey and Cougar Town. And most of the Friends cast has been pretty clear about their disinterest in tackling those characters ever again; although some admit they do watch re-runs. But, this trailer by Smasher is so beautifully edited and so tonally perfect, if a Friends movie were to ever come about (however unlikely), this is a pretty solid bet for what fans can expect to see.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Are you loving this fake trailer as much as us?! Dying for a Friends movie? Let us know in the comments section below!