Ewan McGregor’s Daughter, 15, Slams Him For Cheating On Her Mom: ‘I Don’t Know How To Forgive’ You

Yikes! Ewan McGregor’s daughter wrote a song, slamming her father’s affair with Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Check it out here!

Esther McGregor, 15, is not letting her dad, Ewan McGregor, 46, off the hook! She wrote a song titled, “Made You A Man,” and sung it in a video on Instagram on Jan. 18, to express how disappointed she is in her father for leaving her mom, Eve Mavrakis, after 22 years of marriage. With lyrics like, “I don’t know how to forgive. I don’t know if I can. Ruining me sure made you a man,” it’s clear she won’t be moving on anytime soon, and we don’t blame her! For those of you who don’t know, Ewan left Eve for actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 33. Making this story even sadder, photos surfaced of Ewan and Mary kissing on the day of Esther’s 15th birthday, and she made it a point to mention it in her song. “Seeing those pictures, they’re making me cry… Happy Birthday to me, am I right,” Esther’s lyrics continue.

Unfortunately for Ewan, this isn’t the first time his dirty laundry has been aired to the public. As we previously reported, Ewan thanked both Mary and Eve in his Golden Globes speech for Fargo. We aren’t sure if this was an attempt to address the rumors, but it definitely made some people uncomfortable! Ewan won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series. “I want to take a moment to thank Ev, who always stood beside me for 22 years and my four children, I love you. I’ve always loved being an actor and hanging out with actors and I got amazing actors to work with on this and it wouldn’t be any Emmett or Stassi without David, Michael, Carrie Coon and there would be no Rey without Mary Elizabeth Winstead so thank you very much,” Ewan said.

Ewan and Mary have since made their romance very public. After winning Best Actor at the Critics’ Choice Awards, he celebrated his victory by sharing a kiss with Mary. He also thanked her in his acceptance speech. It’s safe to say things are pretty serious between the new couple, so we can only hope that Esther finds peace with it soon!

