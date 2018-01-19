Turpin Parents Planned To Have 14th Baby While Starving & Chaining Up Their Other 13 Kids

This is SO disturbing! According to house of horrors mom Louise Turpin‘s brother, she wanted to add a 14th child to her brood of 13 with husband David, 56. The couple has been charged with 75 counts including torture, false imprisonment, child abuse and abuse of dependent adults for keeping their kids as starving prisoners inside a Perris, CA home. Billy Lambert, 30, is Louise’s younger brother and he tells DailyMailTV that he talked to Louise on January 10 — four days before the couple’s arrest — about a possible trip out to California and that’s when she broke the news that she wanted another baby.

“She told me she was getting ready to buy a school bus,” he tells the syndicated TV show. “Then she told me they wanted another child. I said ‘are you serious? Why would you want another kid, haven’t you got enough?’ But she said: ‘Yes I want another child.” While Louise is 49, she gave birth to a baby daughter just two years ago. According to authorities, for some reason the little girl is the only child that the couple didn’t starve, as she was found to be in good health.

Louise’s sister Teresa Robinette, 36, sat in on the joint interview and revealed how it was odd that Louise would send her photos of the little girl but wouldn’t share pics of the 12 older siblings. “Last time I spoke to her on the phone was at Halloween.” Teresa says. She claims Louise told her that she had just taken the two-year-old out trick or treating but left the other children at home. “I asked her why she didn’t take all of her kids. She said that they were older and had no interest in it.” The toddler is a decade younger than her siblings, whose ages range all the way to 29-years-old.

The heartbreaking details of what the Turpin children went through were made public in a Jan. 18 news conference by Riverside County district attorney Mike Hestrin. “As a prosecutor, there are some cases that haunt you. Some deal with human depravity, and that’s what we’re dealing with here.” He went on to reveal that “They would buy food, including pies — apple pies, pumpkin pies — leave it on the counter, let the children look at it, but not eat the food.” He also shared how the severely malnourished kids and adults were often shackled and locked to furniture and that “Circumstantial evidence in the house suggests that the victims were often not released from their chains to go to the bathroom.” He added that the kids said they were only allowed to shower once a year. So horrifying!

Louise’s siblings hope she and David spend a long time behind bars. “I hope they suffer as much, if not more, than those kids suffered,” Teresa says about her sister and brother-in-law. “I hope they torture my sister for the rest of her life. I have four siblings now instead of five,” she adds. “She is off my family tree, she is dead to me. I couldn’t care less about speaking to Louise ever again.” Billy adds that, “I think they should get life. That’s not just spur-of-the-moment anger, I’m not changing that view.”