Kodak Black Arrested After House Raid: Facing Charges Of Weapons & Child Neglect

Kodak Black has been arrested…again! The Florida rapper is behind bars on seven felony charges including weapons and drug possession as well as child neglect.

Kodak Black just can’t stay out of trouble. The 20-year-old rapper — real name Dieuson Octave — was busted in a raid on his home and is looking at seven felony counts that include grand theft of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, marijuana possession and child neglect (he has a two-year-old son King Khalid, even though we don’t know yet if that’s the child in question). He’s also facing two probation violations as well. Broward County’s Main Jail records show that he’s currently behind bars following his Jan. 18 arrest. His mug shot showed a wide-eyed Kodak staring right into the camera, facial tattoos and all and the look on his face shows he knows he’s in some dire straits.

This could be big trouble for the south Florida rapper as he’s currently serving a one year house arrest sentence after being released from jail in June of 2017. He had served 97 days of a nearly year-long sentence….for violating ANOTHER house arrest! He has to alert his probation officer for any travel plans and just needed to stay out of trouble, which means don’t be in the possession of guns and drugs which are two of the things has been arrested for. These new charges could land him some serious prison time.

Sadly, Kodak has had a very troubled young life. He was kicked out of school in fifth grade for brawling and arrested when he was in middle school for stealing a car. In Oct. of 2015 he was arrested for robbery, battery and weed possession. A year later he pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor drug charges and served four months in jail. He’s currently awaiting trial in South Carolina on a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. This latest arrest could mean his rap career could be on hold for quite some time if a judge refuses to grant him bail. With his track record for violating everything he’s been told not to do, that’s a pretty likely scenario.

Just hours before Kodak’s arrest he was reminding his 5 million Instagram followers about his brand new music video for the song “Political G.” It dropped only four days ago and shows the rapper celebrating his bright new life in 2018 surrounded by a mansion, a Ferrari and lots of bling and Benjamins. It’s not clear what prompted the raid on Kodak’s place that resulted in his arrest and we’ll keep you updated as this story is still unfolding.

