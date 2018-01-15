Rob Kardashian’s Family Would Disown Him Like Caitlyn Jenner If He Reunited With Blac Chyna

Would Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna ever get back together? A source close to Rob EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that if they did, he’d be disowned!

Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna, 29, are in the middle of a fierce legal battle, but despite the fact that they probably won’t get back together, even if they did, the Kardashians would be done with both her and Rob for good! A source close to Rob EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about how the Kardashians would react if Rob and Chyna ever got back together. “Rob and Blac getting back together would be the biggest mistake for all involved,” our source said. “Kris Jenner and the rest of the family don’t want it to happen, Rob has been hurt by her so much that he couldn’t see himself back with her himself, but if the impossible happened and they reconciled for any reason that would be the last straw for Kris and Kim and everyone else and they would highly consider disowning him like they have done with Caitlyn.” Whoa, that’s a pretty harsh sentence to dole out to a family member just for getting back together with an ex they didn’t like.

For the rest of the Kardashians, they know exactly how they’d handle a Rob-Chyna reunion. “Nobody wants it to happen, and all are hoping it doesn’t get to that point, but if it does, they all know the next step they’d take,” our source added. We reported earlier how Rob has viciously denied reports that he assaulted Blac Chyna back in Apr. 2017.

If that wasn’t enough of a reason for this former couple to stay apart, Rob apparently thinks Chyna only has herself to blame for her romantic woes. Click here to see pics of Rob & Blac Chyna’s highs and lows throughout the years!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob and Blac Chyna will ever try to make it work in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.