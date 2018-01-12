Madeline Brewer: 5 Facts About ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Who May Be Dating Nick Jonas

Sorry, ladies! It looks like Nick Jonas may have a new leading lady in his life. Here’s everything we know about the ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ star he went on a date with.

After reportedly being spotted on a romantic dinner date on Jan. 12, it’s safe to say that Nick Jonas, 25, and Madeline Brewer, 25, might be an item! The duo was allegedly spotted grabbing a bite to eat after the Critics’ Choice Awards, and we couldn’t be more excited! Madeline is best known for her role as Janine on The Handmaid’s Tale, but some of you may recognize her from the Netflix original series, Orange Is The New Black! Yes, Madeline was the infamous Trish Miller in season one! Want to know more about her? We’ve got you covered!

Madeline was born in Pitman, New Jersey. Before her life as an actress, Madeline studied at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City. She appeared on an episode of Black Mirror, titled “Men Against Fire.” More reason to love her, right? “Men Against Fire” is the fifth episode of the third season of the science fiction series. The episode is set in the future, and has dystopian and post-apocalyptic elements. It tells the story of a soldier hunting mutants. Spooky! Madeline played Miranda Cates on the show Hemlock Grove. She has a pretty successful acting career! Hemlock Grove is a Netflix original horror series. The series is based on Brian McGreevy’s novel “Hemlock Grove.” The show follows residents of a fictional town in Pennsylvania in the wake of several brutal murders. She was a pageant girl! Madeline was crowned “Miss Pitman” in 2010, according to nj.com. Madeline was a senior in high school at the time. She represented the Pitman Democrat club and sang the song “Home” from the musical The Wiz, during the talent portion. Wow! Who knew she had so many skills?! Madeline does movies too! She’s currently filming Captive State, according to Deadline. The film is an upcoming American thriller directed by Rupert Wyatt. The cast includes: John Goodman, 65, and Moonlight’s Ashton Sanders, 22. It is scheduled to be released on August 17, 2018 by Focus Features.

