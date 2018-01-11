Marcus Grodd Married: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Ties The Knot 1.5 Years After Lacy Faddoul Split

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ star Marcus Grodd just gave his final rose to Ally Lutar! The happy couple tied the knot on Jan. 6 — get all of the wedding details here!

Congrats are in order for Marcus Grodd, 29, and Ally Lutar, 35! The Bachelor In Paradise alum and his fiancée wed on Jan. 6 in a beautiful ceremony in Vancouver, Canada. “It feels complete finally. It feels fantastic finally being married,” Marcus told E! News. “Too bad she wasn’t on the show, it would have happened a lot sooner.” The gorgeous couple tied the knot surrounded by 44 of their closest family and friends, including fellow Bachelorette star Josh Murray, 33, who served as a groomsman.

Marcus and Josh were first inducted into Bachelor Nation on Andi Dorfman‘s season in 2014. While Josh ended up engaged to Andi, there was clearly no hard feelings between the two stars. “Having my Bachelor family [there], like Josh, meant a lot,” Marcus said. “He was one of the only ones I grew close to. Instead of just knowing people from The Bachelor like a fraternity, Josh and I grew a friendship. He saw our love story come full circle because he was there since the second date and stayed till the end and was in the wedding.” Aww!

After starring on Andi’s season, Marcus went on to star in the first season of Bachelor In Paradise where he found love with Lacy Faddoul, 29. They had an unofficial wedding but parted ways in 2016. He then started dating his now-wife in July 2016 and on May 9, 2017, the reality star got down on one knee and popped the question — and they’ve been in love ever since, obviously! Marcus even gushed about his spouse while talking to E! “She’s the boss in the relationship,” he said. “That’s my favorite quality. She’s not crazy, she is very soft with her whole heartedness and I like it.” Congratulations to the happy couple!

