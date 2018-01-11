5 Easy-To-Follow Tips To Fight Frizz & Have Sleek Hair Like Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has been rocking a lot of sleek and straight styles, and now her glam squad is revealing how to fight frizz like Kim!

Kim Kardashian‘s hair could not be more perfect! It’s so sleek and straight, and there are a few tips and tricks her hairstylist is revealing to everyone! Kim wrote on her app: “Chris Appleton is a master at creating perfect sleek hair and he has so many good tips on how to smooth flyaways!” Chris says: “I always think sleek hair looks chic in any circumstance, and I have had so much fun taking Kim’s iconic shine into the blond world. When I style Kim’s hair super sleek, I always make sure to tame her flyaways. The key to taming flyaways is to make sure that hair is healthy and conditioned. For sleek, flyaway-free hair, see my exact tips below.”

“Turn It Down: Always remember to turn down the heat! A good flat iron with a heat setting is vital. Make sure you turn the temperature of your irons down so you don’t burn the hair, which will result in breakage and flyaways. I only use a low-heat setting on Kim to maintain the condition and shine of her hair. This will also help with color fade. I recommend the G2 Ceramic and Titanium Hairstyling Iron.”

Condition: I can’t say it enough: condition, condition, condition! Be sure to condition your hair as often as possible, as the shine will come through when the hair is cared for. Kim and I use Olaplex Hair Perfector religiously. It keeps the bonds reinforced, so — no flyaways in your hairstyle! It’s also really important to use conditioner during the coloring process to keep the hair strong.

Protect: To keep hair protected, prep with Color Wow Dream Coat. This is like an umbrella for your hair and it lasts three washes! It seals the hair so no outside moisture can get in.

Fight Frizz: To keep flyaways flat, I also love to use the brand new OUAI Anti-Frizz Hair Sheets — perfect if you’re on the go. They tame flyaways, give a great shine and they’re eco-friendly!

Smooth: A really cool secret tip is using Bed Head Shine Hairspray on a toothbrush and then gently tame the flyaways without over loading the hair and losing shine. This will keep you flyaway-free all day long.”

