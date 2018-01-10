Are Jennifer Garner & Josh Duhamel Dating After Devastating Divorces From Ben Affleck & Fergie?

Are Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel dating? A new report claims they found love with each other after their divorces with Ben Affleck and Fergie.

Jennifer Garner, 45, and Josh Duhamel, 45, may have found love again — with each other! A new report claims the Love, Simon co-stars have apparently been in a secret relationship “for months” and built their rumored romance during breaks from filming, a source told OK! “That’s the best time for those intimate conversations, the ones you have at the beginning of a relationship to happen,” the insider said. “Away from home and looking for companionship, it’s easy to see what happened.”

If these two are together, it’d be pretty interesting timing considering their divorces from Ben Affleck, 45, and Fergie, 42. Jen and Ben announced they were separating in 2015, after a decade of marriage. They officially filed for divorce in April 2017. “Anyone in Jen’s shoes, after all she went through with Ben, would doubt whether they could ever trust a man again,” the source said. “But Josh is truly a good guy, and spending time with him opened her up emotionally. She’s still playing her cards close to the vest, but she’s excited about where this could go.”

Josh and Fergie were married for eight years before announcing in Sept. 2017 that they had separated earlier in the year. “To be honest, hardly anyone close to him thought Josh and Fergie made a good couple. She was too wild for him. Josh is a homebody and craves the simple life. With Jen, he’d get that in spades. She’s very sweet and family-oriented,” the source added.

While Jen and Josh would certainly make a cute couple, we aren’t completely convinced that they’re together because not only have they never spoken publicly about their rumored romance, but Jen has actually said she isn’t too interested in something serious right now. ““I haven’t been on a date and I am not interested in dating,” she told news.com.au in a Nov. 2017 interview. “People want to set me up and I am just like, ‘No thank you!’”

But if you’ve decided that you totally ship this speculative couple, at least you have their new movie to look forward to in which they star as a couple and the parents to Simon, played by Jurassic World‘s Nick Robinson, 22. Love, Simon, a comedy-drama based on the novel Simon Vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda is set for a March, 16, 2018 release. It also stars 13 Reasons Why‘s Katherine Langford, 21. Even if Jen and Josh aren’t a couple IRL, we’re sure they’ll be great together in their upcoming movie!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Jen and Josh’s reps for comment.

