Tila Tequila Takes Credit For Porn Star Olivia Nova’s Death — ‘I Prayed’ For It To Happen

Tila Tequila is taking sick credit for porn actress Olivia Nova’s death. We’ve got her vile post about how she ‘prayed’ for it to happen and how God granted her wish.

Yikes! Former social media and reality star Tila Tequila, 36, is a rabid born-again Christian, but she’s using her religious beliefs to pray for the deaths of anyone in her crosshairs. She is now taking credit for sad passing of porn star Olivia Nova, 20, in a twisted Facebook post where she wished death upon everyone in the adult entertainment biz. “I literally just spent a prayer session TARGETING the porn industry and I prayed that these porn stars will all fall extremely ill with infirmities, and start to die off so that everyone will flee from this industry never again to return!! Then soon after I see in the news that a porn star died suddenly!!!” she excitedly wrote on January 8.

“Whoa! God listens to me and gives me whatever I ask for in Jesus’ name! I AM THE QUEEN OF THE SOUTH AFTER ALL! I HAVE RISEN TO CONDEMN AND JUDGE THIS GENERATION!!! I also prayed that main porn company, Vivid, will also go bankrupt soon, and I will!!!!!! #JudgementDay,” she added for good measure. See pics of Tila, here.

Olivia had only been working in the porn industry since March of 2017 and was found dead in her Las Vegas home on Jan. 7. She’s just the latest in a sad string of adult actresses dying way too young including August Ames‘s Dec. 5 suicide and Yurizan Beltran, a.k.a. Yuri Love, who was found dead in her LA area home just 10 days later from a possible overdose.

Tila – real name Thien Thanh Thi Nguyen — has been raising eyebrows for all the wrong reasons as the former Shot at Love star over the past year has praised Donald Trump, 71, while using the “N” word in a horrific racist rant. She also declared herself a white supremacist and hailed Adolf Hitler in another Twitter tirade. It’s worth adding that on Jan. 9 she said she prayed for and got the deadly Monetcito, CA mudslides because she wanted Oprah Winfrey, 63, and Ellen DeGeneres, 59, — both who own mansions in the upscale town — to suffer God’s wrath. C’mon, who wishes tragedy on wonderful and giving people like Oprah and Ellen?! Yeah, Tila’s not playing with a full deck of cards these days. Praying for the deaths of innocent people you don’t know is just plain sick.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tila is delusional and out of her mind?