Danielle Staub: ‘RHONJ’ Star Reportedly Called Out For Having Wild Sex Romp At Teresa & Melissa’s Restaurant

Whoa — Danielle Staub reportedly had sex in the bathroom at Teresa and Melissa’s restaurant, but the scene was too X-rated to air on TV!

We had a feeling Danielle Staub would cause a scene upon her return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and boy were we right! A shocking new report claims Danielle engaged in a “wild sex romp” with her boyfriend in the bathroom at Melissa Gorga and Teresa Guidice‘s new restaurant, Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza. Bravo was on hand and captured the moment on camera, but a source told Radar Online that the encounter was too X-rated to air on TV. It was, however, discussed during the Season 8 reunion, which will air later this year.

“The ladies confronted Danielle while shooting the reunion recently,” a source told Radar. “The discussion will air on TV.” The report claims Danielle hooked up with boyfriend Marty Caffrey at the restaurant in May, but the scene ended up on the cutting room floor during the regular season, which is currently airing on Bravo. Danielle reportedly threw a fit and “threatened production if they aired the footage,” a source told the site. “What people didn’t see was Danielle coming out of the bathroom after having sex with Marty,” an insider added.

So what exactly will be said at the reunion and who will be the one to call Danielle out? “Dolores [Catania] confronted Danielle, saying she shouldn’t have had sex in the bathroom with Melissa’s children right next to her. Danielle was vile, saying to Dolores: ‘Maybe if you f***ed like I do, you wouldn’t lose every guy.’ It was offensive.”

“So many of the women were disgusted by Danielle,” the first source told Radar. “They made sure to call her out.”

HollywoodLife.com reached out to Danielle, who told us EXCLUSIVELY, “You’ll have to watch and see what happens next! Be mindful everything I do is in good humor and good taste. I learned long ago to laugh at myself. Everyone else should try to do the same.”

