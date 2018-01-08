What It Really Takes To Groom A Man For A Red Carpet: Armie Hammer’s Exact Routine

We love seeing women’s gorgeous hair and makeup looks, but men need to prep for the red carpet, too! Here are some skincare secrets that both men AND women can copy!

Men can’t wear a ton of makeup on the red carpet, obviously, so skincare becomes extra important. Hottie nominee Armie Hammer, 31, looked gorgeous despite those HD cameras at the 2018 Golden Globes on Jan. 7, thanks to an expert skincare routine. His groomer, KC Fee, spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about how he got ready for the big show! “Since men are not ‘made up’, the skin is what is on display. You need the perfect combination to create a hydrated healthy glow without shine. My go to secret is hydrating the skin and then applying a mattifying gel on top to absorb any extra sheen. Then I finish it off with a light translucent powder to ensure longevity and a bronzing powder to give a sun kissed glow.”

To get his gorgeous skin and hair look, KC used the following products: “My favorite skin products are L’Occitane Divine Eye Balm and L’Occitane Cade Moisturizer. The Divine Eye Balm is so rich and hydrating without being heavy. It leaves a silky finish and smoothes fine lines. I like it for men because it is so subtle in fragrance. The Cade Men’s Moisturizer is incredibly hydrating and gives the skin a natural glow without too much shine. Next, the Laura Mercier Secret Finish Mattifying Gel will give an anti shine finish to skin. Tom Ford Bronzing Gel is great to add to your everyday moisturizer for a subtle hint of a tan.” She adds, “Guys should not be afraid of products! An everyday moisturizer and eye cream is essential.”

For Armie’s hair, KC says: “My favorite hair product is Oribe Rock Hard Gel. I use it on wet hair to prep it for a blow dry, which creates amazing volume and fullness before styling it. And I use it as a gel to sculpt the hair into a classic old Hollywood style. I use Oribe’s Super Fine Hairspray to finish off any look. It’s light and not too shiny if you’re a doing a more matte look. I love Kevin Murphy’s Rough Rider as my go to texturizing matte clay pomade. It gives the hair volume and texture if you want to rough up it up little for a more unkempt look.”

If you’re a guy who isn’t into grooming, or trying to get your BF to look extra for that special event, remember, “It’s all about confidence. As long as the man feels confident in what he is putting on his face or in his hair it will help. Keep it simple. A basic moisturizer rubbed into the face and neck; a hair product that will hold their hair for the distance. You don’t want your hair falling flat half way through the day. A fresh scented cologne isn’t a bad idea either!”

