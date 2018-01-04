Charlie Walk: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Four’ Panelist & Record Exec

Here’s everything you need to know about acclaimed record executive, Charlie Walk, from ‘The Four’.

1.) Charlie Walk is one of four panelists on FOX’s ‘The Four‘, but, unfortunately, he’s one you might not recognize. While artists Diddy, DJ Khaled and Meghan Trainor are all recognizable names and faces, Charlie is a behind-the-scenes guy as the president of Republic Group. He has an extensive history working in the music industry from marketing and promotion to founding production companies and heading record labels.

2.) Charlie has worked with some incredible names in music. While The Four may be his latest venture, Charlie is extremely well known among music artists all over the world. Most recently Charlie has been working with Hailee Steinfeld and DNCE, but in the past he’s worked with Jessica Simpson, John Mayer, Aerosmith, New Kids on the Block and more!

3.) In the late 90’s, Charlie was named one of music’s biggest “young guns” by the New York Times. At the time, Charlie was making waves in music while working for Columbia Records. While at Columbia, Charlie worked with Destiny’s Child, Beyonce, and Will Smith. In 2004, fourteen years after he started at the company, Charlie was named Executive Vice President of Creative Marketing and Promotion.

4.) He also founded an advertising agency. After helping to launch the careers of so many well known artists, Charlie created JWalk, and advertising agency in New York City. The company continued on even after Charlie accepted the role of EVP at Republic Records in 2013.

5.) Charlie knew he wanted to work in music as young as eight years old. As a young boy, Charlie listened to Boston pop music through an old transistor radio. Once he was grown up, Charlie attended Boston University with a major in School of Management.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU excited to watch Charlie on The Four? Do YOU think he’s a good panelist for the show? Comment below, let us know