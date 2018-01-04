Caitlyn Jenner Calls Daughters Kylie & Kendall A Burden: ‘I Spent 23 Years Carting Them Around’

Caitlyn Jenner not only slammed the Kardashians, she vented about the strain of raising Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Read her extremely controversial remarks here!

Well, these comments are going to make for an awkward situation during the next extended family get-together. Caitlyn Jenner, 68, all but called her daughters Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20, a burden all while essentially disowning the rest of the Kardashians. In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, 52, on the show Life Stories, Caitlyn said, “I don’t talk to the Kardashians anymore. The only ones I am concerned about are Kendall and Kylie. They are my biological kids. I spent 23 years carting them around.” Whoa, whoa, whoa. Did Caitlyn just summarize her role as a parent as hauling around Kylie and Kendall for over two decades? That’s a little… harsh.

We reported earlier how Caitlyn also told Piers that she didn’t trust the Kardashians, especially when it came to keeping her gender reassignment surgery a secret. She said, “It’s none of their businesses. I had already been living as Caitlyn for a year and a half, OK? I didn’t want them to leak it to the press, OK? There was no reason for them to know about it, of course I didn’t trust them.” Apparently, this was the justification for her leaving the last few pages that detailed her gender reassignment surgery out of her autobiography The Secrets of My Life in a draft she sent to the Kardashians.

In less contentious news, Caitlyn’s dog Bertha who had gone missing after the roof of Caitlyn’s home had been ripped off during the severe winds that struck Southern California in December was triumphantly found the very next day. Click here to see the hottest Kardashian and Jenner pics of 2017.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Caitlyn’s comments? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.